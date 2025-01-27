RIYADH — Saudi Arabia will host a recurring high-level World Economic Forum (WEF) global meeting in Riyadh, with the inaugural event scheduled for Spring 2026.



The announcement was made by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal Alibrahim, alongside WEF President Børge Brende, on the final day of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.



The Riyadh-based WEF global meeting will serve as a key platform for leaders, experts, and decision-makers from various sectors, including government, academia, international organizations, and civil society, to address pressing global challenges and foster collaboration across regions.



Commenting on the development, Alibrahim stated: “Hosting a regular global World Economic Forum meeting in the Kingdom is a testament to the global platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation that Saudi Arabia has become. This meeting represents a significant opportunity to unite the world in capturing the immense potential that lies ahead.



“At this critical juncture for the global economy, we are inspired by the opportunities before us and confident that our collective efforts will forge a brighter, more inclusive, and prosperous future for all. We look forward to welcoming the global community to Saudi Arabia in Spring 2026.”



WEF President Børge Brende added: “The World Economic Forum is looking forward to coming back to the Kingdom in 2026. To close the 55th World Economic Forum with this announcement puts us on a strong course for the years ahead. The progress we make in the coming months will not only deliver immediate results but shape our course for years to come.”



This initiative builds on the success of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting held in Riyadh in April 2024, further establishing Saudi Arabia as a central player in shaping the global agenda.

With its bold leadership and commitment to fostering global dialogues between developed and developing economies, the Kingdom is poised to drive inclusive global growth and address complex global challenges with the WEF community.

