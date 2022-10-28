RIYADH — Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that Saudi Arabia is making preparations to host three summits on the sidelines of the forthcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia. These are the Saudi-Chinese Summit, GCC-Chinese Summit, and Arab-Chinese Summit.



He said this while co-chairing, along with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the fourth meeting of the Political and Foreign Affairs Committee under the Saudi – China High-Level Joint Committee via a video conference on Thursday.



Prince Faisal said that Saudi Arabia pins great hope on these summits. “We are working to finalize the entire arrangements to make these summits a resounding success and achieve their aspiring goals. The historic relationship between Saudi Arabia and China is based on mutual principles and reciprocal respect with a resolve to push forward the wheel of progress of both countries.



The minister reaffirmed the vital role being played by the Saudi – China High-Level Joint Committee in advancing bilateral relations in all areas of mutual concern.



“Over the last few years, we have witnessed the positive results of improved relations by bringing closer viewpoints on major regional and international issues. The trade exchange between the two countries is growing steadily and Saudi Arabia ranked first in terms of China’s foreign investments during the first half of 2022,” he said while pointing out that China has become the top trade partner of Saudi Arabia.



Prince Faisal affirmed that the Kingdom supports the One-China principle and respects the sovereignty of countries. Saudi Arabia is also rejecting intervention in the internal affairs of countries as well as politicizing human rights issues.



“Saudi Arabia always welcomes the Chinese position supporting the Kingdom with regard to issues such as Yemen, Palestine, and stability of the Gulf and the Middle East regions, in addition to the efforts to combat terrorism and extremism,” he said.



The minister also underlined the need to protect world trade and maintain maritime security. He also valued the Chinese support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030.

