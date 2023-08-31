Dammam: Asharqia Chamber yesterday witnessed the signing of an agreement to export agricultural and industrial sulphur products to India and East Asian countries with over 100,000 tons per year in the presence of the Director of the Branch of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of the Region Abdulaziz Al-Shuaibi and several relevant officials.



Investments between the Kingdom and India have reached $24 billion, while the trade exchange of petrochemicals is estimated at $9.13 billion, and $1.03 billion in agricultural petrochemicals and fertilizers. The volume of investments and trade exchange between the two countries is expected to rise to $100 billion in the next five years.