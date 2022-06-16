ATHENA — Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Greece Saad Al-Amaar inaugurated the Saudi Commercial Attaché in Greece on Wednesday.



The Saudi Commercial Attaché from the General Authority for Foreign Trade Abdulaziz Al-Gaith, who began his duties recently, participated in the inauguration.



The deputy governor of the General Authority for Foreign Trade Mishaal Al-Moqbel stressed that the establishment of a commercial attaché in Athena aims to expand the scope of cooperation and joint work between the two countries, and to develop the existing economic relations and push them to broader horizons.



He said the volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom and Greece amounted to more than SR5 billion in 2021.



He said that the establishment of the commercial attaché comes within the efforts of the authority to reach foreign markets through opening new commercial attachés, to enable access to trade and investment opportunities in order to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



This initiative will also contribute to the promotion of Saudi exports, and attract foreign investments to the Kingdom. The General Authority of Foreign Trade supervises 20 commercial attachés.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).