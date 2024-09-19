RIYADH —The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, in cooperation with the National Information Technology Development Program (NTDP), launched the “Tamkeen” initiative to support Saudi technical cadres in micro, small and medium enterprises. The move is aimed at enhancing the growth of the digital economy in line with the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.



The initiative also aims to encourage technology companies to employ Saudi talent and support their continued work through a package of incentives.

