JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia will host the annual joint meetings of the Arab Financial Institutions on Thursday in Jeddah, Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.



The joint session will be chaired by Oman, bringing together Arab Ministers of Finance and Economy, chairmen of the councils of Arab Financial Institutions, governors of Arab Central Banks, directors of Arab Funding Institutions, representatives of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, as well as the Islamic Development Bank Group, and experts and specialists in the financial and economic fields.



The meetings reflects the leading role of Arab financial institutions to lay the foundations for economic integration and joint Arab action. It will foster in-depth discussions on the most prominent financial and economic issues, including the future plans and strategies in the areas of sustainable development in regional and international arenas and their impact on Arab economies.



Mohammed AlJadaan, Saudi Minister of Finance, said: “The Kingdom looks forward to hosting the joint annual meetings of the Arab Financial Institutions, which is an opportunity to review the results of the institutions’ work for the past year, evaluate what has been accomplished, and explore future prospects to enhance the role of institutions in strengthening cooperation between Arab countries.”



It is worth noting that the Arab financial institutions hold their meetings in the spring of each year, during which the performance of each entity and the topics on its agenda are reviewed, as well as contributing to financing development projects in vulnerable countries.

