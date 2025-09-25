Saudi Arabia on Thursday started implementing a rental prices freeze in the capital Riyadh for the next five years, as the kingdom responds to a spike in prices amid its ambitious economic transformation.

Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, has ordered the freeze for both residential and commercial properties located within the urban area of Riyadh, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

The kingdom is in the midst of a transformation plan known as 'Vision 2030' which aims to diversify the economy away from oil revenues, investing in sectors such as tourism and sports.

The plan, spearheaded by the almost $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund PIF, includes massive investment in infrastructure including in projects in Riyadh, which have contributed to increase demand, fuelling an increase in residential and commercial real estate prices.

Rental rates in the capital jumped by 13.9% in the second quarter compared to the same period a year earlier annually for villas, while apartment rents climbed by 6.9%, according to JLL.

Apartments prices in Riyadh have also ballooned and are up nearly 82% since 2019, while villa sales rates jumped by almost 50% over the same period, Knight Frank said in a report this year. SPA said on Thursday rents for vacant properties will be fixed according to the last registered price, SPA said, adding landlords found in breach of the new housing regulations could incur in fines of up to a year worth of rent.

