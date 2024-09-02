RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Investment announced that updated investment rules will make it easier for foreign investors to invest in Saudi Arabia.

The new rules aim to attract more international investment by streamlining the process and creating a more investor-friendly environment.

The ministry highlighted that the updated regulations will eliminate the need for many licenses and prior approvals, as well as significantly reduce paperwork and bureaucratic hurdles.

Details of the updated rules are expected to be published by the end of September, with the new regulations set to take effect at the beginning of 2025.

The updated investment system, approved by the Saudi Council of Ministers, is a key pillar of the national investment strategy and aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, emphasizing the pivotal role of investment in achieving comprehensive development goals and diversifying the national economy’s resources.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).