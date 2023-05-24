Riyadh: The Saudi Royal Guard and the Bahrain Royal Guard have begun the joint security exercise “Haris” in Riyadh. The joint exercise is part of the continuous cooperation between the Saudi Royal Guard and the Bahrain Royal Guard.

The exercise is conducted under the direct supervision of Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahraini National Security Advisor, Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council and Royal Guard Commander, and General Suhail bin Saqr Al-Mutairi, Saudi Royal Guard Commander.



The exercise was inaugurated by Chief of Operations Department and general supervisor of the joint exercise Major General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Omari; besides the participants, the exercise support team was also present.



The joint exercise is the first of its kind between the two sectors. It stresses the depth of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, which are a model of unity.



The exercise aims to strengthen means of cooperation, exchange military and security expertise between the two brotherly countries and enhance the efficiency of participants in security tasks, personalities protection, weapons shooting, and special operations.