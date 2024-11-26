Saudi tourism ministry has announced support for 17 unique tourism initiatives in Al Ahsa region of the kingdom, valued at over SAR3.5 billion ($931 million), that on completion will add 1,800 more hotel rooms to the kingdom, reported SPA.

The move is aimed at boosting the Saudi tourism sector, leveraging Al Ahsa's exceptional features that qualify it to become a major tourist destination in the kingdom and the region, said Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb after meeting several investors and entrepreneurs during his visit to Al Ahsa Governorate.

This comes as part of his tour across various regions and governorates of the Kingdom coinciding with the Saudi winter events calendar.

At the meeting, he highlighted the main investment opportunities in the tourism sector, emphasizing the ministry's commitment to providing comprehensive services and facilities to enable investors to join this promising sector.

Later, he made a stop at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Al Ahsa Governorate, a beneficiary of the Saudi Tourism Development Fund, said the SPA report.

Covering an area of over 10,000 sq m, the Radisson Blu Hotel boasts more than 180 rooms.

Set up at an investment of over SAR200 million ($53.2 million), the hotel stands as a model tourist destination that combines international luxury with local authenticity, reflecting the unique charm of Al-Ahsa.

