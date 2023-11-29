Washington: The Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saudi Space Commission, Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha , met today with the Director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, to discuss the partnership between the two sides and empowering innovative scientists and researchers in priority fields.



This came during Eng. Al-Swaha's current visit to the United States of America.



Al-Swaha also met with the Director of the National Institute of Health, to discuss research projects and innovative solutions in the field of health and to promote innovations to serve humanity by finding urgent solutions for the global health challenges in line with the national priorities for research, development and innovation announced by the Kingdom.



The series of meetings comes at a time when the Kingdom is moving strongly to invest in capacity building, research and innovation possibilities leading to the transformation into an innovation-based economy.