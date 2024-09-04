RIYADH — Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, met with Dilip Singh, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs in the United States, to further strengthen international partnerships.

The meeting focused on the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United States, highlighting opportunities to enhance the growth of the digital economy.

Discussions included collaboration in innovation, artificial intelligence, and space, reflecting the shared commitment to advancing technological progress in both nations.

