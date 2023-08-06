RIYADH — Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih has met a number of ministers in Uruguay during his visit to the country.

This visit comes within Eng. Al-Falih's visit to Latin America with the aim of enhancing the investment relations, and reviewing the existing strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the countries of Latin America.

This is in addition to the qualitative and unprecedented opportunities that the Kingdom abounds in in all fields.

Eng. Al-Falih has met with the Minister of Foreign affairs of Uruguay Francisco Bustillo and the two sides reviewed the friendly relations and bilateral cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in different fields.

The Saudi minister has also discussed with Omar Paganini, minister of industry, energy and mining of Uruguay, ways of strengthening the aspects of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

They also sought to encourage the investments and exploiting the opportunities available in the fields of industry, energy and mining in both countries.

Moreover, he discussed with the Minister of Livestock, Agriculture, and Fisheries of Uruguay Fernando Mattos Costa the aspect of cooperation between the Kingdom and Uruguay, in addition to ways to enhance them in the field of agriculture, food security, livestock and fisheries.

On the economic side, the Saudi minister has held a meeting with Azucena Arbeleche, the minister of economy and finance of Uruguay, where they reviewed the bilateral cooperation between both of the countries, as well as discussing the latest development with common interests and ways to enhance them.

Eng. Al-Falih and his accompanying delegation will continue visiting a number of countries in Latin America, during which several meetings, and roundtable meetings will be held with the companies, which comes with the aim of exploring opportunities to enhance and deepen investment partnerships.

