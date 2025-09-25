RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and Qatar have provided joint financial support amounting to a total of $89 million to boost social and economic growth of Syria. The officials of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) signed an agreement in this regard.



The joint contribution will provide vital budgetary assistance for public sector employees over a three-month period. The initiative aims to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential public services to the Syrian people and to strengthen the country’s budgetary allocations.



This initiative seeks to enhance sustainable livelihoods and comprehensive economic recovery. Implemented in coordination with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the project will reinforce sustainability efforts, strengthen institutional systems, and foster greater financial sector inclusion, with the goal of advancing development across the country.



This funding represents a significant step towards achieving ambitious development objectives and underscores the vital importance of supporting opportunities for growth and prosperity for Syria and its people. The initiative exemplifies international cooperation and solidarity in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals, contributing to enhanced social development and economic well-being in Syria.

