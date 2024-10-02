Baku: The Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) organized the Fifth Saudi-Azerbaijani Business Forum in Baku on Tuesday. The forum, attended by over 300 investors and government representatives, was held in the presence of Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev and CSC Chairman Hassan Mujeb Al-Huwaizi.



During the forum, the private sectors of both countries announced their intention to establish extensive economic partnerships. The event highlighted Azerbaijan's investment opportunities and incentives offered to Saudi investors, including tax exemptions, free money transfers, and a single-window system in free economic zones. Practical steps to remove logistical obstacles facing Saudi investments were also revealed.



In his address, Aliyev praised Saudi investments in Azerbaijan, particularly in renewable energy. He highlighted the successful work of ACWA Power and emphasized the incentives to attract Saudi investment in agriculture, logistics, education, and healthcare.



Al-Huwaizi stated that the forum aims to strengthen economic cooperation and explore investment opportunities. He pointed to existing collaboration in infrastructure, renewable energy, industry, tourism, and agriculture.



Saudi Ambassador to Azerbaijan Essam Al-Jutaili affirmed the Saudi Embassy's full support in overcoming challenges faced by investors through the joint Saudi-Azerbaijani committee. He encouraged Azerbaijani investors to capitalize on opportunities in Saudi Arabia.



Chairman of the Saudi-Azerbaijani Business Council Ahmed Al-Dukhail stated that the council seeks to import raw materials from Azerbaijan to support Saudi Arabia's industrial sector and export Saudi products to the Azerbaijani market. He called for the removal of logistical and legislative challenges.



Chairman of the Azerbaijani side of the council Orkhan Mammadov highlighted Azerbaijan's well-developed infrastructure and emphasized the forum's role in showcasing the country's plans and projects.



The CSC is leading efforts to open new global markets with a focus on economic and logistical zones. Azerbaijan represents a suitable destination, with its six free economic zones, including five industrial zones and one free trade zone.