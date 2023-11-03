LONDON — President of the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi reiterated Saudi Arabia's dedication to harnessing the transformative capabilities of artificial intelligence for the betterment of humanity.

Delivering a speech at the AI Safety Summit 2023 at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire, Al-Ghamdi emphasized the need to build a shared understanding of the risks associated with frontier AI and the importance of collaboration.

Highlighting the profound changes anticipated with AI, Al-Ghamdi emphasized that these transformations extend beyond mere advancements, shaping the very fabric of societies, economies, and institutions globally.

In the realm of education, he noted that AI's impact goes beyond enhancing classrooms and teaching methods, potentially redefining the entire approach to learning.

Al-Ghamdi stressed the necessity of focusing on adaptation to AI's transformative effects and encouraged experimentation and innovation in developing the necessary tools and mechanisms for success in this AI-enhanced world.

The second session of the summit explored the importance of sharing global opportunities for AI, with Al-Ghamdi citing Saudi Arabia's commitment to developing AI for the benefit of humanity, particularly in healthcare.

He announced the successful launch of an innovative screening for diabetic retinopathy, boasting an accuracy rate of up to 92%. Additionally, AI played a crucial role in breast cancer detection through collaborative efforts between organizations, hospitals, and academic institutions.

Al-Ghamdi highlighted SDAIA's efforts to serve humanity in the AI field, including Saudi Arabia's participation in the World Bank's Digital Development Partnership and the formation of a partnership with Google Cloud to launch the Elevate Program. The program aims to train 25,000 women worldwide and enhance their AI skills, addressing the digital divide.

Expressing optimism about the unlimited potential of AI in healthcare and beyond, Al-Ghamdi concluded by inviting collaboration for a brighter and more equitable future, leveraging artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity.

