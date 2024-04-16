TASHKENT — Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyar Saidov signed a reciprocal visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic and special passports.



The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the second GCC-Central Asia Strategic Dialogue ministerial meeting in Tashkent.



During their meeting, the ministers engaged in comprehensive discussions that reviewed the current state of Saudi-Uzbek relations and explored further avenues for collaboration on various issues of mutual interest.



