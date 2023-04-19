AMMAN — Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with the Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef over means to enhance investment cooperation to support sustainable growth for the two countries' economies.

The two sides discussed ways to boost investment cooperation and signed an investment cooperation protocol aimed at enhancing collaboration in promoting direct investment in the available sectors and investment activities to achieve mutual benefits, according to a ministry statement.

She also reviewed the most important legislative, regulatory and institutional developments and amendments to enhance Jordan's investment environment, such as the establishment of the Ministry of Investment as the main reference for investment in Jordan.

