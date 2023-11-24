Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, met with H E Rashid Yahya Simodou, Uganda’s Special Envoy, in the presence of the CEO of the Uganda National Chamber.

The meeting focused on ways to enhance commercial and investment cooperation relations between Qatar and Uganda, as well as encouraging Qatari investors to invest in Uganda.

In his remarks, Mohamed bin Twar praised the close relations between both countries, noting significant development in these relations took place in recent years.

He highlighted the mutual interest of both nations in elevating these relations to higher levels, pointing out the numerous agreements signed between them across various fields.

He emphasised that Qatari investors and businessmen are keen on exploring abundant investment opportunities in Uganda, and the incentives offered by the government to attract foreign investments.

Twar also underscored the Chamber’s concern and support for enhancing cooperation between the Qatari private sector and its Ugandan counterpart, which presents a multitude of opportunities across diverse economic sectors.

In turn, H E Rashid Yahya Simodou stated that Qatar is one of the most important countries for Uganda. He emphasised the Ugandan President’s interest in developing relations with Qatar and attracting and facilitating Qatari investments in Uganda.

Simodou explained that the objective of the visit is to invite Qatar Chamber members and businessmen to participate in The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the G77 & China summits scheduled from January 15-23, 2024, in Uganda, with the presence of many presidents and high-level officials. He noted that on the sidelines of these summits, an investment summit would be held with the participation of seven presidents, highlighting the introduction of numerous investment opportunities during this summit.

Uganda will review many investment projects across ten sectors during the summit, including infrastructure, mining, health, tourism, hospitality, agriculture, ICT, food security, and others, he added.

In response, Mohamed bin Twar expressed the Chamber’s welcome and appreciation for the invitation, noting that it will organize a business delegation to participate in these events. He emphasised that these events offer an important platform for exploring investment opportunities in many African countries.

