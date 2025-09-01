Qatar is one of the largest investors in Germany, with investments exceeding €25bn across key sectors such as the automotive industry, telecommunications, hospitality, and banking, noted Qatar Chamber Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani.



Bilateral trade between the two countries, he said, exceeded QR6bn last year, compared to QR 7.1bn in 2023, Sheikh Khalifa said while addressing the Qatar-German Business Meet yesterday.



“Germany is not only a global economic powerhouse but also a highly valued partner of Qatar,” he said.



Sheikh Khalifa emphasised the pivotal role of German companies operating in Qatar in supporting the country’s path toward industrial development and technological advancement.



The Qatar-German Business Meet, which was held at the Chamber’s headquarters was attended among others by Silvio Conrad, CEO, TUV NORD Group, Hans-Udo Muzel, German Ambassador.



Sheikh Khalifa stressed that Qatar continues to move forward in building a diversified and sustainable economy rooted in knowledge and innovation, thereby reinforcing its position as a global investment destination in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.



He also underscored the private sector’s role as a key driver of this transformation and a vital partner in achieving comprehensive development.



The QC Chairman pointed out that Qatar has become a preferred global investment destination thanks to the directives of HH the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the government’s clear vision to expand the industrial base.



This is supported by an enabling legislative framework, advanced infrastructure, designated industrial zones, and a sophisticated transport network.



He further highlighted the promising prospects for cooperation in numerous sectors, including energy and renewable resources, sustainable infrastructure, logistics, education, smart technologies, pharmaceuticals, and others.



Conrad said Germany and Qatar are bound by strong and long-term relations. He noted that the German Near and Middle East Association (NUMOV) has many partners across the Middle East, including in Qatar, which opens the door for further cooperation, particularly in the technology sector.



The delegation included a number of leading German companies in IT, AI, telecommunications, energy, and resources.



He affirmed that German companies are eager to explore new areas to expand their relations in the region and to strengthen economic ties with the Qatari private sector.



Muzel underscored the depth of German-Qatari relations and noted that Qatar is one of the largest investors in Germany, a fact that opens wider horizons for cooperation and partnerships between the business communities of both countries.



The German Near and Middle East Association (NUMOV) is Germany’s oldest and leading organization dedicated to fostering economic relations between Germany and the countries of the Near and Middle East.



Since its foundation more than 90 years ago, NUMOV works to strengthen trade and investment ties by organizing business forums, conferences, and delegations, while providing valuable economic insights and market information.



The association brings together a wide network of German companies across diverse sectors, including energy, technology, infrastructure, finance, and transport, thereby serving as a vital platform for enhancing German-Middle Eastern economic cooperation.

