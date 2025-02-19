Doha: United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology H E Peter Kyle affirmed that the UK and Qatar are natural partners in pioneering technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum sciences, and bioengineering, fields that are transforming economies and societies worldwide.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Minister highlighted the shared ambitions and strengths of both nations in science and technology.

Answering a question on the purpose of the visit he said, “Right across the world, breakthrough technologies like AI, quantum, and engineering biology are starting to transform our economies and societies. The UK and Qatar are natural partners in these areas, with shared ambitions when it comes to both innovation and our shared strengths in science and technology. We launched a groundbreaking 1 billion pounds climate technology partnership in December.”

He added: “Qatar stands out because of its ambition, its openness to innovation, and its growing strengths in science and technology. We also have strong ties to build on: total trade between our countries stood at 6.6 billion pounds in 2023, and Qatar has invested around 40 billion pounds in the UK economy, driving innovation and delivering long-term returns for us both.”

He underscored: “The focus of this weeks visit is on continuing to deepen those partnerships, bringing together our collective science and technology expertise so we can ensure potentially game-breaking innovations and breakthroughs benefit all our citizens.”

Addressing the prospects for scientific research in the two countries and Qatar’s great attention to this aspect, H E Peter Kyle noted: “In the years ahead, the whole world is on the cusp of a Fourth Industrial Revolution, where technologies like AI will transform what is possible from healthcare, to energy, and beyond”.

He added: “The UK is moving fast to harness these opportunities, and looking to build new types of partnerships between the public and private sector, from the establishment of AI Growth Zones in our AI Opportunities Action Plan, through to partnerships with leading AI companies like Anthropic to capitalize on the opportunities. Britain is ripe for the ambitious, forward-looking investment that Qatar is known for”.

“Both the UK and Qatar have huge ambitions for what technologies like AI could achieve, and by working together,” he confirmed, “We can tackle some of the biggest problems facing the world, and grow our economies.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

