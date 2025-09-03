Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) to explore collaborative pathways that will broaden access to services and create business development opportunities.

The MoU was signed between Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, Chief Executive Officer of Sidra Medicine and Dr. Abdulbasit Al-Shaibei, Chief Executive Officer of QIIB.

Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, CEO at Sidra Medicine said, “The MoU with QIIB is a testament to Sidra Medicine’s commitment to improving our service delivery model and securing new and innovative ways of providing access to care as well as expanding our brand presence in Qatar.

This also highlights our mutual goal to establish partnerships that extends the reach of the banking sector to patient communities.”

“QIIB is a privately owned Islamic bank in Qatar, that offers personal and corporate Islamic banking solutions. The MoU with Sidra Medicine will also seek to establish new access points for patients including healthcare financing options.

Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmad Al-Shaibei, Chief Executive Officer of QIIB, stated, “We are pleased at QIIB to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with Sidra Medicine, which we consider an important milestone in strengthening cooperation with a leading medical institution of distinguished reputation. We hope that this partnership will contribute to providing innovative solutions that offer patients broader options and support the sustainability of medical services. This collaboration also reflects our commitment to our social role and our drive to build strategic partnerships that align with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and promote comprehensive development.”

Dr. Abdulbasit added, “At QIIB, we place our commitment to society at the core of our strategy, ensuring that our initiatives are aligned with the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan launched by Qatar Central Bank, which places strong emphasis on sustainability and financial inclusion. Through such partnerships, we reaffirm our role in supporting the national economy and contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals, with positive impact on both individuals and the wider community.”

