Doha: Qatar has gained over all high scores in Quality of Life Index in 2023 according to Numbeo. The country has scored 169.77 points on the index, which is higher than most of the countries in the region.

According to the latest update of Quality of Life Index in Numbeo, Qatar has high scores in purchasing power of individuals, safety and health care which are considered in the scores. Besides, the low crime rates, competent healthcare are among factors that contributed to higher scores on the Quality of Life Index.

Qatar’s place on Purchasing Power Index is 127.79, Safety Index 84.56 and both are classified as ‘very high.’ The country's place on Health Care Index is 73.13 and classified as ‘high.’

The country's place on the Climate Index and Pollution Index are classified as moderate, while on Cost of Living Index, Property Price to Income Ratio, and Traffic Commute Time Index are classified as low, calculated on the Quality of Life Index in Numbeo.

The neighbouring UAE has scored 162.41; Saudi Arabia scored 149.43; Bahrain 144.59 and Kuwait scored 134.57 on Numbeo’s Quality of Life Index which has been updated in December.

Numbeo is the world’s largest cost of living database. It is also a crowd-sourced global database of quality of life data, housing indicators, perceived crime rates, healthcare quality, transport quality, and other statistics.

Qatar has maintained its position as the ‘Safest Country’ in the world according to Numbeo Crime Index by Country for five years since 2017, and several times Doha has been ranked as one of the safest cities. Qatar was ranked among top 20 countries in Numbeo Healthcare Index by Country 2021, scoring 73 points.

Owing to continuous investments and timely strategies Qatar has topped in safety, healthcare, peace and several other areas in international rankings in the recent times. It has also demonstrated the country’s commitment to enable quality living for citizens and residents.

In February 2023, five Qatari hospitals were ranked among the world’s top 250 academic medical centres, according to a new study undertaken by Brand Finance, a United Kingdom-based world-leading brand valuation consultancy. In 2022, Qatar ranked first in the Arab world and 18th worldwide in the 2022 Health Care Index.

In 2022, the Global Peace Index ranked Qatar as the most peaceful country in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Out of 163 countries, Qatar ranked the 23rd most peaceful country in the world.

Qatar made it to the top of the list of 20 Arab states in the assessment index on the quality of life of Arab citizens, according to a study by the Gulf Centre for Studies and Research, an institute at the University of Exeter in 2022.

