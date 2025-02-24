DOHA: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has developed the Digital Skills Framework, as the first executive initiative of the "Digital Skills Working Group." In a statement on Sunday, the MCIT said that this national initiative is designed to empower individuals and organizations with essential digital skills to support Qatar's digital transformation. Built upon global best practices, the framework ensures alignment with evolving labor market needs and the latest digital advancements.

The framework also aligns with the sixth pillar of the Digital Agenda 2030, "Future Leading Digital Society." This launch follows the formation of the Digital Skills Working Group, which MCIT announced at the end of last year. The working group aims to enhance digital skills within government entities, design innovative training programs, and coordinate efforts among stakeholders to create a supportive environment for digital learning and professional development.

The Digital Skills Framework will serve as a key tool in developing and preparing a skilled national workforce capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving digital job market. By providing a clear structure for assessing and developing skills, it enables individuals and organizations to adapt effectively to the fast-paced digital transformation.

The framework covers 19 key digital skill domains, encompassing a broad range of essential competencies needed across both public and private sectors in Qatar. It identifies 115 digital skills, categorized into four progressive proficiency levels, ensuring a comprehensive approach to digital upskilling.

Under the framework's regulatory policies, individuals progress through four integrated stages of digital empowerment. The first stage, Awareness, involves acquiring basic knowledge of digital skills. This is followed by Knowledge, where individuals gain a deeper understanding of digital tools and technologies. In the Ability stage, they develop practical skills to effectively apply their digital knowledge in the workplace. Finally, at the Transformation stage, individuals leverage digital technologies to drive innovation and digital transformation, enhancing digital efficiency across various sectors.

The Digital Skills Framework offers multiple benefits, allowing individuals to assess their digital competencies, identify areas for improvement, and track their progress. Additionally, it helps organizations define the digital skills required in the labor market, enabling the development of human capital strategies and guiding recruitment processes in alignment with national and sectoral needs.

Individuals and organizations can access the Digital Skills Framework and its resources by contacting the Digital Skills Working Group team via email at. MCIT encourages all stakeholders to explore the framework and urges organizations to adopt it within their workforce development programs.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

