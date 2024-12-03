Doha, Qatar: Kazakhstan and Qatar are currently implementing joint investment projects exceeding $20bn in the areas of telecommunication, energy, transportation, petrochemistry, finance, agriculture and other sectors, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Qatar H E Arman Issagaliyev has said.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Ambassador Issagaliyev added that this year can fairly be called to be the turning point in the business ties between our countries.

He said that the purpose of the meeting was to highlight the rising cooperation between Kazakhstan and Qatar, characterised by active high-level contacts and economic partnership.

He also discussed the upcoming visit of Kazakh President H E Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to participate in the Doha Forum and Kazakhstan’s global investment campaign ‘Born Bold’.

“The visit is also aimed at further developing the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Qatar, including international cooperation. According to the schedule of the visit, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Qatar will hold a bilateral meeting and will discuss the process of implementation of the agreements reached during the high-level mutual visits this year, and will consider the ways to further enhance the partnership in all fields of mutual interest,” said a press statement by Kazakh Embassy.

“It should be noted that there is untapped potential in mutual trade. Despite the ongoing positive dynamics, we aim to promote goods and services to the markets of the two countries. On November 26 this year, Kazakh and Qatari businessmen held B2B meetings in Doha with participation of 12 Kazakhstani and 15 Qatari companies in the field of agriculture, industry, food processing and IT,” H E Issagaliyev said.

“On December 9, we will hold Kazakh-Qatari business forum with the wide participation of heads of government institutions, national companies and private entities in Doha that will give impetus to bilateral economic ties. Special attention will be paid to investment projects in Kazakhstan,” he added.

“Today companies from Kazakhstan and Qatar have started implementation of the agreement on the establishment of the strategic partnership in developing joint projects in priority fields, signed between the heads of government in Doha on March 20 of this year.

“Through this milestone agreement, we aim to efficiently utilise economic resources, create employment opportunities, enhance the health, safety, and well-being of citizens, foster sustainable development in green economy, protect the environment, and employ advanced, environmentally friendly technologies and expertise,” he explained.

“We are very optimistic about the huge projects in the field of gas processing and gas chemistry. Qatar’s expertise as the leading state in international gas market and prominent experience in developing this field will significantly contribute to energy security of Eurasia,” he said.

“I would also note the unique and successful experience of Qatari companies in boosting the nation’s food security. In this direction, we also have the huge project on construction of a plant for deep grain processing in Astana. Its implementation will increase the export potential of our country, since the plant’s products mainly consist of wheat gluten, starch, and protein isolate, which will be exported to the Middle East, Europe, and the USA,” he added.

“Also, it’s worth noting that there is plan to construct a perinatal centre in the Almaty region with 125 beds. This project will be implemented by the Qatar Fund for Development.”

Highlighting the scope for cultural cooperation, he said, “I sincerely believe that common cultural values between our nations will foster our unity, brotherhood and friendship. Next year, following the instructions of the leaders of both states, we plan to hold the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan and Qatar in the capital cities Astana and Doha.

“We are so excited to see the increasing interest for trips both to Kazakhstan and Qatar. We expect that by the end of this year number of visitors to both countries will significantly increase as we witness active promotion campaigns.”

About the ‘Born Bold’ campaign, the Kazakh envoy said that it aims at showcasing the country’s dynamic, forward-thinking approach to economic growth, social progress and innovation. The campaign promotes Kazakhstan’s economic diversification, reducing reliance on traditional sectors and positioning the country as a leader in new industries, from AI and technology to renewable energy and finance.

