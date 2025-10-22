DOHA: The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) reaffirmed its full commitment to implementing the provisions of Law No. (23) of 2025 on water through the development of infrastructure, adoption of the latest technologies, enhancement of operational efficiency, and the application of best practices in water resource management.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kahramaa explained that it is working to ensure high service quality, maintain vital facilities, and enhance the readiness of the water system to handle emergencies. These efforts contribute to achieving the objectives of the law and ensuring the long-term sustainability of water resources.

Kahramaa called on all government and private entities, institutions, and individuals to actively cooperate in implementing this law, in a way that serves the national interest and promotes a sustainable water future for the State of Qatar.

Law No. (23) of 2025 on water represents a strategic step toward achieving water sustainability and ensuring the effective management of the state's water resources. It reflects the wise leadership's commitment to preserving water as one of the key pillars of sustainable development.

The law aims to achieve water security for the State of Qatar by protecting water resources from depletion and pollution, improving water services efficiency, ensuring water quality, and maintaining vital water infrastructure. It also ensures the sustainable and effective management of water resources, with a focus on conservation and clearly defined responsibilities for the concerned entities to ensure effective implementation.

The law includes a number of provisions and regulations governing various aspects of water management, including desalinated water, groundwater, and treated wastewater. It establishes a comprehensive legal framework to ensure the optimal use of these resources and enhance their efficiency and sustainability.

Key features of the law include comprehensive regulation of all types of water resources, encouragement of private sector participation in infrastructure development, and promotion of innovation and investment in this vital sector. The law also provides mechanisms for protecting water from pollution and overuse, encourages the use of modern technologies to promote conservation and improve efficiency, and places special emphasis on regulating groundwater use and enhancing its recharge.

It supports the use of desalinated and treated water as sustainable sources, ensures water availability in emergencies, and imposes strict penalties to ensure compliance with its provisions.

