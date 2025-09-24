Doha - The Qatar Chamber (QC) on Tuesday, September 23, hosted a meeting with a high-level business delegation from the Republic of South Africa, headed by Zanelli Sani, director of Export Promotion at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Competition. The Qatari side was led by Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, board member of Qatar Chamber, with the participation of prominent Qatari businessmen, company representatives, and their South African counterparts.

The meeting focused on reviewing bilateral trade and economic relations and exploring ways to strengthen them. Discussions also highlighted the investment climate and opportunities available across various sectors in both countries, along with the incentives and facilities offered to encourage foreigninvestment.

Speaking at the meeting, Al Obaidli said the gathering reflects the keenness of both countries to enhance cooperation and foster genuine partnerships between their private sectors. He noted that bilateral relations have seen significant growth in recent years, with trade exchange between the two nations reaching about QR 630 million in 2023.

He emphasised Qatar Chamber’s commitment to supporting cooperation with South Africa by welcoming investors and businessmen, and encouraging Qatari entrepreneurs to explore promising opportunities in the South African market.

He pointed out the vast potential for collaboration in medical equipment and agricultural products, in addition to other key fields such as mining, renewable energy, tourism and hospitality, technology, and infrastructure.

For her part, Sani expressed appreciation to the Qatar Chamber for hosting the meeting, stressing that it provided a valuable platform to review investment climates and identify prospects for partnership between the two private sectors. She noted that South Africa shares with Qatar a common vision for economic diversification and highlighted the presence of several leading South African companies in the delegation, particularly in the medical equipment and agricultural sectors.

She also underscored the broad scope for cooperation between Qatari and South African businesses in industries such as mining, renewable energy, electric vehicles, batteries, manufacturing, technology, and innovation.

During the meeting, the South African delegation delivered presentations on investment opportunities in their country, offering an overview of the national economy, incentives for foreign investors, and the most promising sectors for futurecollaboration.

