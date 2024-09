Qatar's central bank cut key interest rates by 55 basis points on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's move to lower rates by half of a percentage point.

The lending interest rate was cut to 5.70%, the deposit interest rate to 5.20% and the repo rate to 5.45%, a central bank statement posted on social media said.

