Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) recently hosted the Qatar-Albania business meeting in the presence of Deputy Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania, H E EndritYzeiraj, and Nikolin Jaka, President of Tirana Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

QC’s delegation was led by Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, Second Vice Chairman, and attended by board members Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli and Abdulrahman bin Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Ghani Al-Abdul-Ghani, along with several Qatari and Albanian business owners and investors.

The meeting touched on fostering economic and trade cooperation between Qatar and Albania, exploring ways to enhance bilateral relations, and discussing investment opportunities across various sectors.

Rashid Al Athba praised the strong relations between Qatar and Albania, emphasizing the significant potential to enhance trade cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that the volume of trade exchange between both countries reached QR33.5m last year, reaffirming QC’s commitment to encouraging the private sector in both nations to explore investment opportunities and foster trade partnerships, particularly in key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, tourism, industry, and agriculture. He emphasised that the signed agreement would open new avenues for cooperation between the Qatari and Albanian private sectors.

For his part, H E Deputy Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania Endrit Yzeiraj emphasized that Qatar is a key investment destination for the Albanian business sector and reaffirmed Albania’s commitment to strengthening investment relations between the private sectors of both countries. He also noted that Qatar and Albania enjoy strong relations across various sectors, presenting valuable opportunities for investors to capitalize on these ties and enhance bilateral trade, particularly in promising fields such as tourism, agriculture, and information technology.

Nikolin Jaka, President of Tirana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, praised the meeting and the signing of the MoU, emphasizing that it would open broader vistas for economic cooperation and private-sector partnerships between the two countries.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

