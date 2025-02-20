Doha, Qatar: An AI Consultant at Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Narjiss Sallahi discussed the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare during a panel at the ‘Shaping Tomorrow: STEMpowered Women’ event held yesterday at the University of Doha for Science and Technology.

During the discussion, Sallahi shared her insights on both the exciting potential and the ethical challenges that come with technological advancements. One key topic she addressed was the importance of responsible innovation.

“AI is not a replacement for human expertise, but rather a tool to assist healthcare professionals. AI systems are only as good as the data we input into them,” she said. “While there are many auto-diagnosis solutions available globally, we have not yet reached 100% accuracy. AI is here to enhance the capabilities of healthcare systems, not to replace doctors.”

When it comes to accountability in healthcare AI systems, Sallahi emphasized the need for clarity. “If there’s a misdiagnosis, who is responsible? The hospital? The technology? The company? Or the doctor?” she questioned. “AI is here to assist and enhance the efficiency of all processes, not to downgrade the role of medical professionals.”

Addressing further concerns about AI’s potential to disrupt industries, Sallahi drew comparisons to previous technological revolutions and explained that there is often resistance to new technologies.

“When the internet was first introduced, people were skeptical and uncertain about its impact. Similarly, AI should be embraced for its potential to improve lives. People should be courageous and open to discovering AI, to explore its benefits and how it can positively influence daily life,” she said.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sideline of the event, Sallahi expanded on AI’s impact on mental health, particularly in offering support for individuals struggling with emotional and psychological challenges.

“AI can provide people with a virtual assistant or personal psychologist that offers advice, motivation, and a non-judgmental space to talk,” she explained. “Sometimes, we just need someone to listen, and AI can fill that gap.”

The AI expert expressed optimism for the future of Artificial Intelligence in mental health care, particularly in Qatar. “I believe AI solution system can make a significant impact here. AI can assist with discerning mental health symptoms, suggest activities like going outside or meeting people, and even recommend seeing a doctor when necessary. It’s about helping people, not replacing them.”

Sallahi shared advice for young people interested in pursuing AI. “AI knows no boundaries. It doesn’t matter your age, gender, or nationality. There are countless opportunities to learn through online courses and remote work. Be courageous, stay curious, and never stop exploring how AI can transform your life and the world around you.”

