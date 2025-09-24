Bahrain - His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has highlighted the importance of public-private sector partnerships to the kingdom’s development.

He also affirmed the government’s commitment to expanding investment opportunities, reinforcing the private sector’s role in the economy, and advancing the kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad.

HRH Prince Salman made the remarks as he yesterday met Bahrain chamber chairman Sameer Nass.

Mr Nass briefed him on the chamber’s workstreams, including the Certificate of Origin, for which it has obtained international accreditation and secured official inclusion in the International Chamber of Commerce’s International Accreditation Series.

Mr Nass noted that this achievement will further promote the ‘Made in Bahrain’ initiative and support re-export operations, thereby strengthening the kingdom’s position as a leading commercial and logistics hub in the region.

He expressed his appreciation for HRH Prince Salman’s patronage of the Bab Al Bahrain Forum 2025, which reflects his commitment to strengthening the role of the BCCI.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister emphasised the pivotal role of the private sector in driving economic growth, commending the chamber’s efforts to strengthening partnerships and advancing joint initiatives that support the kingdom’s aspirations.

He highlighted the private sector’s critical role in generating quality opportunities for citizens and driving growth and investment in the kingdom.

He commended the efforts of the chamber in enhancing the kingdom’s economic and commercial standing, expressing his full support for the continuation of their endeavours.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister expressed pride in the unified efforts of Team Bahrain, stressing how the integration of roles and their collective efforts drive progress and contribute to shaping a brighter future for the kingdom.

Prime Minister’s Court Minister Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and several senior officials also attended the meeting.

