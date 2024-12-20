Muscat: President Joao Lourenco of the Republic of Angola arrived in Muscat today on an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman, during which he will meet with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Sayyid Khalid Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court led the welcoming party for the Angolan President, his spouse and his accompanying delegation at the Royal Airport. The Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court welcomed the President, wishing him and his accompanying delegation a pleasant stay and a successful visit.

The Angolan President was also received by Abdulsalam Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority, Dr. Rahma Ibrahim Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, Dr. Said Mohammed Al Saqri, Minister of Economy (Head of the Mission of Honour), Dr. Frederico Cardoso, non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the Sultanate of Oman and members of the Mission of Honour accompanying the President.

During the visit, the Angolan President is accompanied by an official delegation comprising José de Lima Massano, Minister of State for Economic Coordination, Téte António, Minister of External Relations, Vera Esperança dos Santos, Minister of Finance, Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Mário Augusto da Silva Oliveira, Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology, and Social Communication, Edeltrudes Costa Lourenço, Chief of Staff at the Presidency and the Angolan non-resident Ambassador to Oman.

