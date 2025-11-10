A newly published global study delves deep into the role of electricity storage systems in island and remote power systems, a topic of growing importance for regions like Oman. The paper A Comprehensive Review of Electricity Storage Applications in Island Systems by Georgios N Psarros, Pantelis A Dratsas and Stavros A Papathanassiou (2024) analyses dozens of case studies, categorises storage architectures and examines how energy storage enables high renewable energy penetration in isolated grids.

According to the authors, for non-interconnected island systems, those without stable connection to mainland grids, the implementation of electricity storage is essentially a prerequisite for achieving renewable energy penetration rates beyond 50 per cent. These systems face amplified flexibility demands due to the variability of wind and solar generation, making storage the central technology that allows renewable energy to become reliable and continuous.

The review identifies two key approaches shaping island energy systems today. The first involves standalone, centrally managed storage stations that operate independently from generation but provide vital grid support, such as stabilising frequency and balancing loads. The second model focuses on hybrid renewable-storage plants, where generation and storage operate together as a unified system. Earlier examples often combined wind power with pumped hydro, but the study notes a clear global shift towards solar photovoltaic and lithium-ion battery hybrids, driven by the rapid fall in battery costs and the need for flexible, compact solutions suitable for smaller grids.

Beyond technology, the review highlights several economic and policy challenges. Many island systems, despite clear technical feasibility, struggle to scale up storage because of weak regulatory frameworks and the absence of proper market mechanisms that compensate the value storage provides. Without clear incentives or pricing models for grid services such as frequency regulation, load balancing and black start capabilities, investors and utilities are often reluctant to commit capital to large-scale projects. The authors also emphasise that technology selection must respond to local conditions, including geography, climate and load profiles, while considering maintenance constraints and lifecycle costs.

The study points out that as renewable energy shares increase, storage is no longer just about storing excess electricity but becomes a multi-service asset that supports grid resilience, system recovery and power quality. In small or weak grids typical of island systems, these ancillary services are often even more valuable than energy storage itself.

For Oman, the study’s findings carry strong relevance. Remote locations such as Masirah Island, Musandam and other coastal settlements face the same challenges described in the global review: limited grid interconnection, high renewable potential and vulnerability to fluctuations in both demand and generation. Introducing hybrid solar-storage systems in such areas could substantially reduce reliance on diesel generators, cut emissions and improve local energy independence.

As the country moves toward its Oman Vision 2040 sustainability goals and expands investment in clean energy, storage technology offers a pathway to ensure that renewable power is both dependable and dispatchable. Policymakers can draw on the study’s insights to design regulatory frameworks that recognise the economic value of storage beyond generation capacity alone. Establishing clear tariff structures, performance standards and incentives for grid services would help attract private investment and accelerate the country’s energy transition.

The review also offers practical lessons for Oman’s planners and developers. Storage should be integrated into renewable projects from the design stage rather than added later as an afterthought. Systems must be sized appropriately for the local energy profile and where possible, natural features such as elevated terrain or coastal reservoirs could be explored for pumped hydro opportunities. At the same time, ongoing innovation in battery technology and falling costs suggest that scalable, modular systems may be the most realistic path forward for remote Omani communities.

Ultimately, the global findings converge on a simple but powerful message. For islands and remote regions seeking to rely more on renewables, electricity storage is not an optional upgrade but a fundamental component of the energy system. For Oman, applying these lessons can transform its islands and coastal areas into models of sustainable energy, demonstrating how technology, policy and innovation can converge to achieve both environmental and economic resilience.

