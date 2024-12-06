Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, has announced the increase in flight frequencies to three key destinations in Saudi Arabia including Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah, directly from Lahore, starting December 6, 2024.

The increase in frequencies reflect Fly Jinnah’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and convenience for travelers between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. As the flights to Dammam will increase from two to three weekly flights, Jeddah flights will now operate daily, up from four weekly services and Riyadh flights will rise from two to three services.

Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson commented: “The increase in flight frequencies from Lahore to Dammam, Riyadh, and Jeddah marks a significant step towards strengthening the connectivity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. By offering more seamless travel options, we strive to serve our growing customer base while fostering deeper ties between the two nations.”

Modern fleet

With a modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, Fly Jinnah serves five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. The airline is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and value-driven travel experiences while expanding its network to meet growing passenger demand.

Fly Jinnah passengers enjoy extra comfort, provided by the most generous seat pitch in any economy cabin. The airline offers value-added services such as the SkyCafe onboard menu, featuring a wide variety of snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices. Additionally, passengers can access SkyTime, a complimentary in-flight streaming service offering an extensive selection of entertainment directly to personal devices.

