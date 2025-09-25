MUSCAT - Under the auspices of Ahmed bin Jaafar Al-Musalmi, Governor of the Central Bank of Oman, the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), in collaboration with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), hosted the MEIRA Annual Conference 2025 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 24, 2025.

The two-day event has attracte over 900 participants, including more than 150 institutional investors and 130 listed issuers, alongside policymakers, regulators, and capital market professionals from across the region and around the world. The agenda underscores the conference’s standing as the region’s leading forum dedicated to the advancement of investor relations and the promotion of sustainable capital market practices.

Haitham Al Salmi, CEO of Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) remarked, “Investor relations today are more than a corporate function—they are a strategic asset. By fostering transparent engagement with investors and stakeholders, they help build trust, drive long-term value, and support institutional goals.”

Al Salmi added, “Together, we move towards more diverse, resilient economies and world-class financial markets capable of attracting investment and delivering sustainable growth.”

Andrew Tarbuck, Chairman, Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), stated: “The size and energy of today’s gathering clearly signal that we have not only a quorum, but a powerful mandate to advance the practice of investor relations — not just for the benefit of the Middle East, but for global capital markets as a whole.

It is time we stop viewing ourselves merely as a regional player. The Middle East is now a vital participant on the global financial stage. The work MEIRA has undertaken over the past year reflects this shift. From deepening market transparency to fostering stronger corporate engagement, the progress has been nothing short of remarkable.

This event also highlights Oman’s growing stature as a compelling destination for the global capital markets community. The level of participation and dialogue we’ve seen here is a testament to the region’s ambition and the global relevance of its investor relations professionals”.

Paolo Casamassima, CEO at MEIRA remarked, “In recent years, we’ve witnessed remarkable developments across the region: stock exchanges expanding, global asset managers establishing offices in key hubs such as Riyadh and Dubai; and a steady flow of new listings entering the market.

Sovereigns and corporates alike are embracing greater transparency and active engagement, with investor relations now firmly embedded at the heart of corporate strategy. What was once considered a ‘nice-to-have’ has become a strategic necessity — a recognised, essential function that connects companies with investors, regulators and wider society”, he added.

