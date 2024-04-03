Muscat – The value of exports of livestock at the end of 2023 increased 45% to RO3,206,463, compared to RO2,217,143 at the end of 2022.

The total weight of livestock exported till the end of 2023 stood at 3,363,443kg, compared to 2,594,211kg at the end of 2022, according to preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Camels topped the list of livestock exports accounting for RO1,829,913, followed by mixed breed goats (RO715,543), purebred goats (RO147,350), lamb (RO128,554) and cattle (RO105,426).

NCSI statistics showed that the United Arab Emirates imported the largest volume of livestock from Oman, valued at RO2,257,710, followed by Yemen (RO454,311), Saudi Arabia (RO353,198), Qatar (RO 85,849) and Iran (RO17,100).

The value of livestock re-exports grew 97% at the end of 2023 to RO92,335,550 weighing a total of 51,628,948kg.

