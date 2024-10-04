Muscat: There are more than 400 targeted job opportunities for job seekers within the initiatives of systematic replacement of suitable jobs for Omanis in various sectors, Ministry of Labour (Mol) said.

According to the data showed by the Ministry of Labour, the number of targeted job opportunities for job seekers within the initiatives of systematic replacement of suitable jobs for Omanis in the health sector reached about 100 opportunities and 160 job opportunities in private schools. While the number of job opportunities for job seekers in the tourism sector reached about 90 and 100 job opportunities in private higher education.

