Muscat – The Omani–Turkish Business Council at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) met on Thursday to discuss preparations for a series of joint trade and investment events aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

The meeting, held in the presence of Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of OCCI, was chaired by Salim bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of the Omani side of the Council, with several members attending.

Discussions focused on preparations for the Omani–Turkish International Forum and Exhibition, scheduled for December 15 to 17 in Muscat. The event is expected to draw extensive participation from companies and investment institutions from Oman and Turkey. Council members reviewed the organisational plan, logistical arrangements and marketing efforts to ensure the event advances trade exchange and investment between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed Oman’s participation in the Halal Expo 2025, to be held in Istanbul at the end of November 2025. The council plans to hold a meeting alongside the expo under the chairmanship of Sheikh Faisal to promote Oman’s investment opportunities and strengthen commercial ties with Turkish and international companies.

Faisal said the meeting comes at a time when both economies are growing and expanding cooperation across key sectors including industry, energy, green hydrogen, construction, technology, tourism and logistics services. “At OCCI, we regard the Omani-Turkish Business Council as a strategic platform to enhance investment partnerships, exchange expertise and create new opportunities for businesspeople from both sides,” he said.

Salim stressed that the Council aims to translate the growing Omani–Turkish economic relationship into strategic partnerships and joint investment projects. He said Oman is keen to benefit from Turkish expertise in promising sectors while promoting the sultanate’s wide-ranging investment opportunities.

