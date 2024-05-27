Manama: Activities of the 2nd Omani-Bahraini Products Exhibition will begin on Wednesday, May 29, in Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The opening ceremony will be held under the auspices of Jameel Mohammed Al Humaidan, Bahraini Minister of Labour.

The exhibition is organised by the Omani-Bahraini Friendship Society and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the Sultanate of Oman.

Thirty exhibitors and entrepreneurs will showcase their products at the exhibition, which will display famous types of local perfumes, candy, fashion and food products, as well as other products that express care for the environment and heritage.

The exhibition provides an opportunity for exchanging expertise and establishing partnership among entrepreneurs in both countries.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).