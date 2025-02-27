Muscat: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on Wednesday organised the Omani-Uzbek Business Forum in a bid to enhance trade exchange and investments, as well as exploring export and import opportunities between the two countries.

The forum is held within the framework of the visit of the businesswomen delegation from the Republic of Uzbekistan. The delegation comprises representatives from the sectors of real estate, designing, electrical engineering, textiles, private education, medicine, exporting and importing.

Further, the forum focused on investing in the Sultanate of Oman and the incentives offered to investors, as well as the prominent available opportunities in various economic sectors.

On the sidelines of the event, several B2B meetings were held between businesspeople from the two countries. These meetings aimed to enhance cooperation and explored joint opportunities.

An exhibition was held on the sidelines of the forum to showcase products of female Omani entrepreneurs.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

