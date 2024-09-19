Muscat: Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion today received in his office Douglas Alexander, Minister of State for Trade Policy and Economic Security of the United Kingdom (UK).

The two sides explored means of boosting cooperation between the two countries in the fields of commerce, industry and investments. They also highlighted growth indicators of intra-trade and means of enhancing trade exchange and investments.

Further, the two sides expressed their keenness to continue pressing ahead in the negotiations for the free trade agreement between GCC countries and the UK. They also discussed several topics lf mutual interest.

During the meeting, a presentation was given to highlight the depth of Oman-UK relations. The presentation also underlined the importance of enhancing the fields of investments and commerce, as well as transferring technology.

Moreover, another presentation was given to shed light on Oman Vision 2040 and its objectives. This presentation also showcased the investment environment in Oman, economic developments, investment laws and facilities offered by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion to investors in all fields.

The meeting was attended by officials from both sides.

