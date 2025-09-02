MUSCAT: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has announced the launch of a public consultation on a proposed regulatory framework for postal service tariffs in Oman, as part of efforts to foster competition, safeguard consumer rights and enhance service quality in the sector.

The Authority said the initiative aims to align tariff approval mechanisms with international best practices, create a fair competitive environment to ensure the sustainability of licensed companies and empower beneficiaries with transparent choices. The consultation document highlights three core areas, notably: Standards for determining tariffs for licensed postal companies; Services that will be subject to tariff approval; and the Impact of digital transformation on service delivery and pricing.

According to TRA, the proposed framework will cover all providers of express and related postal services, excluding incoming international express services paid abroad and certain commercial transport contracts. The Authority would retain powers to set or adjust tariff ceilings and floors, direct special tariffs for vulnerable groups such as low-income beneficiaries or people with disabilities and reassess tariffs on its own initiative or upon request from stakeholders.

Minimum tariff levels are also outlined for local parcel services, including RO 2 for door-to-door delivery, RO 1 for office-to-office delivery and RO 1.5 for office-to-door and door-to-office services across all governorates. Food delivery and fast courier service providers operating through licensed digital applications will additionally be required to submit tariff data and service conditions to TRA 30 days before launching services, with promotional offers capped at RO 7 per month.

Stakeholders, including licensed operators, businesses and consumers, have until Thursday, September 15, 2025, to submit their feedback.

