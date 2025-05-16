MUSCAT: Work continues at a rapid pace on the Tourist Information Centre project at the Al Buraimi Gateway, one of the latest initiatives aimed at promoting the cultural and tourism landscape of Al Buraimi Governorate. The project has reached approximately 60 per cent completion, with some final supply and finishing works still pending.

The centre is designed as a comprehensive cultural and tourism hub, combining recreational and informational services. It will feature a dedicated café for visitors, a children’s play area, and a souvenir shop showcasing the governorate’s cultural heritage.

The facility is equipped with an advanced system of interactive digital screens, including a main display screen integrated with virtual reality (VR) technology, a semi-cylindrical screen, and four side screens, one of which is directly linked to the National Museum to provide rich and continuously updated cultural content.

Obaid bin Salim Al Kaabi, Director of the Projects Department at the Office of the Governor of Al Buraimi, said, “The Tourist Information Centre project is part of a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing the tourism and service infrastructure in the governorate. It represents a qualitative leap in the way tourism information is presented, using modern digital technologies to enhance visitor experience and align with national trends towards digital tourism.” He added that the remaining works include the supply of furniture, digital games, and a decorative fountain, with completion expected in the near future ahead of the official opening.

Once completed, the centre is expected to become a key attraction for visitors and those interested in digital and cultural tourism in Al Buraimi Governorate, supporting both domestic and international tourism activity.

