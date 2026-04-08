MUSCAT - Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) says it is advancing landfill gas (LFG) utilisation projects as part of its broader carbon credit and sustainability strategy.

Moving beyond conventional gas capture and flaring, the state-owned waste management utility is now transitioning towards converting recovered methane into electricity at key sites, notably the Barka and Al-Multaqa landfills. These projects, which commenced in January 2025 and are targeted for completion by July 2026, the company announced in its 2025 Annual Report.

At Barka landfill, the estimated gas recovery potential stands at approximately 530 Nm³ (normal cubic metres) per hour, out of a total landfill gas generation potential of around 2,500 Nm³ per hour. This supports a flaring capacity of about 600 kW, while also indicating strong potential for electricity generation from captured methane.

Similarly, at Al-Multaqa landfill, gas recovery is estimated at roughly 430 Nm³ per hour from a total generation potential of 2,000 Nm³ per hour, with a flaring system capacity of around 460 kW. These figures highlight both the scale of methane emissions being managed and the opportunity to convert a significant portion of this gas into usable energy.

Commenting on the status of efforts to progress landfill gas recovery, be’ah said: “The Barka and Al Multaqa LFG-to-energy projects moved toward commercial structuring. Negotiations with private partners for offtake of biomethane and carbon credit monetization under voluntary markets are underway.”

Landfill gas (LFG) is a mixture produced when organic waste decomposes in the absence of oxygen. It consists primarily of methane (CH₄) and carbon dioxide (CO₂), with methane typically making up about 45–60% of the mix. Methane is the key component of interest because it is both a potent greenhouse gas and a valuable energy source that can be captured and used for power generation or industrial fuel.

According to experts, the volumes cited are substantial for landfill-based energy systems in terms of scale. Recovery rates of around 430–530 Nm³ per hour at individual sites translate into a continuous and reliable gas stream that can support hundreds of kilowatts of power generation. When viewed against total generation potentials of 2,000–2,500 Nm³ per hour, these projects are capturing a meaningful share of emissions that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere.

Across several engineered landfills in the Sultanate, the company has installed gas collection systems that capture methane generated from decomposing organic waste. This gas is being systematically extracted through a network of wells and piping infrastructure, helping to mitigate environmental impact while improving overall landfill management practices.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

