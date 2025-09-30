MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman and the Swiss Confederation discussed means of enhancing relations and exploring new areas of economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

This took place during a meeting between Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, Vice-President of the Swiss Confederation and Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, as part of the Swiss official’s current working visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

The two sides reviewed the historical relations between Oman and Switzerland and discussed the potential for opening a Swiss Business Hub in the Sultanate of Oman to facilitate market access for Swiss products and enhance direct trade exchange with Oman.

During the meeting, the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion affirmed that Oman welcomes the expansion of Swiss investments, especially in promising sectors such as pharmaceutical industries and technology. He highlighted the importance of knowledge transfer and the development of Omani competencies within these investments. He also affirmed that Oman is committed to enhancing the business environment and achieving the targets of Oman Vision 2040, in a manner that boosts its position as an attractive investment destination.

During the meeting, a visual presentation titled "Invest in Oman" showcased the most prominent investment advantages offered by the Sultanate of Oman, along with priority promising sectors such as mining, manufacturing industries, tourism, logistics and food security. The presentation also highlighted the key incentives and facilities granted to investors, as well as the opportunities Oman provides within the targets of Oman Vision 2040.

In a separate meeting, Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, discussed with the Swiss guest ways to enhance research cooperation by establishing partnerships between research institutions in both countries and exchanging expertise and knowledge. They also discussed the importance of student and academic exchange to open new horizons for Omani and Swiss students and researchers.



The two sides underlined the importance of enhancing the quality of higher education through the exchange of expertise in quality assurance and academic accreditation systems. Areas of energy and innovation, particularly concerning renewable energy and modern technologies, were also discussed.

The meeting also addressed ways to exchange expertise in the knowledge-based economy, the role of innovation and institutions reliant on it in supporting the national economy, in addition to the importance of developing national skills through professional certifications and apprenticeships, which contributes to enhancing the efficiency of human resources.

In this context, the two sides agreed on the importance of documenting and framing this cooperation through the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries in the field of education, research and innovation.

Furthermore, during his meeting with the Swiss guest, Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, discussed prospects for economic cooperation between the two countries. The discussions covered areas such as renewable energy, green hydrogen, manufacturing industries, the logistics sector and education, all of which serve mutual interests and enhance their positions within the international trade system.

The two sides emphasised that the visit holds added importance as it provides an opportunity to present their vision in three main areas aligned with partnership priorities, namely Renewable Energy and Hydrogen: Where Oman can position itself as a regional hub for green projects; Logistics and Supply Chains: By highlighting its strategic location, the Port of Duqm, and free zones as alternative gateways for Swiss companies; Finance and Investment: By activating the tools of Oman Investment Authority and integrating with Swiss financial institutions to attract Swiss investments to the Sultanate of Oman.

