Muscat: The State Council on Sunday hosted the Ministry of Finance, as the latter reviewed the state draft budget 2025.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdulmalik Abdullah Al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council said that the Council enriches the economic development draft laws with many constructive studies and ideas, in a manner that pushes the comprehensive development forward in the Sultanate of Oman.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Salim Al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance gave a presentation about the country’s financial and economic indicators and the government’s efforts to improve them, the credit rating of the Sultanate of Oman, the expected results of the state general budget for the fiscal year 2024, in addition to the estimates of the draft state general budget for the fiscal year 2025, and the development of public debt.

The meeting touched on the developments in the global and local economy in 2024, and indicators of growth in all sectors of economic diversification during the current year in various development sectors.

