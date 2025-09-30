Muscat – Musandam governorate on Monday launched its fourth winter season for 2025-26, scheduled to run from November for six months, under the patronage of H E Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism.

The tourism season, themed ‘Partnership’, highlights collaboration between the public and private sectors in presenting over 60 events across Musandam’s wilayats, including Lima and Kumzar village. The initiative aims to strengthen the governorate’s position on regional and international tourism maps.

Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam, said the season marks a new phase in consolidating the governorate’s global tourism presence. “Musandam, with its majestic fjords and rich heritage, offers a unique tourism experience. The slogan ‘Partnership’ reflects our commitment to investments in these assets and optimal utilisation of them in line with Oman Vision 2040,” he said.

H E Mahrouqi stressed that joint efforts are essential to provide a sustainable tourism product that highlights Musandam’s distinctiveness and contributes to the national economy.

The ceremony, held in Muscat, honoured government and private institutions, as well as media organisations, for their contributions to the 2024-25 season, which attracted 789,215 visitors and generated over RO251mn in economic growth. Several new sponsorship agreements were also signed, underscoring private sector confidence in Musandam’s tourism potential.

Haitham bin Mohammed al Ghassani, Director of Tourism Promotion at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, said the new season will build on campaigns to showcase Musandam as a destination offering innovative and sustainable tourism experiences in harmony with its natural and cultural identity.

The organising committee confirmed that preparations began early, focusing on programmes inspired by Musandam’s authentic heritage.

The 2025-26 season will include recreational, sporting, artistic, cultural, and heritage activities designed to enrich visitor experiences and highlight the governorate’s historical and natural assets.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

