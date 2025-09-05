Kuwait – The Sultanate of Oman is taking part in the 2nd Gulf Housing Conference and Construction Exhibition, held under the theme “Sustainable Housing” until September 6.

Oman’s participation, led by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, highlights its commitment to sustainable urban development, showcasing future city projects, integrated residential plans, and the Sorouh initiative.

During the event, Oman presented a working paper on integrated neighbourhoods, emphasising innovative solutions to urban challenges, including reducing infrastructure costs by over 50%, achieving population density, and enhancing family stability. The ministry also announced plans to expand the implementation of 60 additional Sorouh projects by 2030.

The conference brings together Gulf countries to exchange expertise in housing care, real estate development, technology, and smart urban solutions, supporting regional integration and advancing the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

