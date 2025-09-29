Muscat – Oman has established the Development Foundation for Social Responsibility in the Energy Sector to direct industry resources towards social and community development.

This was announced by H E Dr Laila bint Ahmed bin Awad al Najjar, Minister of Social Development, through ministerial decision No 323/2025 issued on 23 September 2025.

The foundation has been started with an initial capital of at least RO1mn. Its funding will be supplemented by community contributions required under concession agreements with energy companies, coordinated by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals. Additional resources will come from investment returns, service income, annual subscription fees and approved donations.

A ministry spokesperson said the Foundation would deliver financial and technical support for initiatives linked to the energy sector’s social responsibility commitments. It will prioritise human capital development, backing education, training and rehabilitation programmes to equip youth and workers with skills for emerging sectors.

The foundation will fund community infrastructure, including education, health, social services and recreational facilities, particularly in underserved areas. It will also support national initiatives and charitable projects in collaboration with government and private partners. All activities will require approval from the foundation’s Board of Directors.

To spur local economic growth, the foundation will support small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs through job creation, innovation incentives and measures to strengthen local economic independence. It will also run programmes to promote youth leadership, skills development and sports activities.

Health, safety and environmental initiatives will include awareness campaigns and training aligned with national and global sustainable development objectives. Heritage, cultural and community tourism projects will also receive support, helping preserve Oman’s cultural assets while fostering tourism.

The foundation’s governance lies with a Board of Directors appointed by the Minister of Energy and Minerals. The Board will include two ministry representatives – one serving as chairman – and one member nominated by each participating company. Directors will serve three-year terms, renewable at the minister’s discretion.

