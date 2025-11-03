MUSCAT: As Oman prepares to host what is billed as the world’s most comprehensive Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) evaluation programme, the US aerospace company behind the landmark initiative, Odys Aviation, has highlighted the Sultanate of Oman’s distinctive attributes that underpin the project.

Dubbed the Oman Operational Launch Programme (OLP), the initiative centres on assessing the performance of Odys’ innovative Laila aircraft, which combines vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities with hybrid-electric propulsion and a range of around 725 km.

An agreement to this effect was signed last year between Odys Aviation, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT).

Affirming its choice of Oman as the ideal location for the deployment of the project, Odys Aviation said: “With the OLP’s kickoff in early 2026, Oman will become the world’s leading hub for advanced long-range air mobility — a place where aviation’s future is not only imagined or talked about, but proven”.

In a statement, the US tech firm further noted: “We view the Oman OLP as the first in a series of globally scalable launch programmes designed to accelerate the deployment of Odys’ hybrid-electric VTOL operations worldwide. By testing not just the aircraft, but complete end-to-end AAM use cases, Oman is establishing a repeatable model that can be easily deployed in other early-adopter nations”.

According to Odys, Oman’s diverse geography and challenging climate make it an ideal proving ground for the Laila aircraft — offering varied terrain, open airspace and demanding environmental conditions that enable realistic, end-to-end testing of advanced air mobility systems across civil, commercial and defence applications.

“Few places on Earth offer the variety of terrain and airspace complexity that Oman does within a single national boundary. From the dramatic Al Hajar Mountains that rise above Muscat, to the sweeping desert interiors of Dhofar, to the offshore oil and gas fields in the Arabian Sea, Oman provides a natural testbed for the full spectrum of AAM applications that fit seamlessly with our product portfolio — civil, commercial and defence”, the company explained.

Significantly, every aspect of the regulatory and operational ecosystem underpinning autonomous air mobility will be evaluated during the Oman OLP project. Various mission profiles will also be tested and validated, encompassing oil and gas equipment deliveries, commercial logistics, medical transport, maritime surveillance and infrastructure monitoring.

Moreover, the design of new Ground Control Stations — developed through a collaborative arrangement between Odys and Honeywell Aerospace — will also undergo rigorous testing.

In its statement, Odys Aviation credited the Omani government and in particular the Civil Aviation Authority, for their forward-looking approach to advancing Advanced Air Mobility in the Sultanate of Oman.

“Oman’s leadership has taken deliberate steps to position the nation as a global testbed for emerging aviation technologies. The Civil Aviation Authority has adopted a progressive and adaptive regulatory stance — one that recognises innovation and safety as complementary forces rather than opposing priorities”, the company noted.

Odys added that its hybrid-electric VTOL technology also aligns with Oman Vision 2040, by advancing low-carbon transport, enhancing national connectivity across diverse terrains, fostering high-value employment in advanced industries and strengthening civil defence and emergency response capabilities.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

